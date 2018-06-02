How Lying On A Resume Led To 10 Years In Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Have you ever lied on your resume? After hearing this story you might want to rethink when you do that next time. Rickey Smiley talked about a story where one woman copied someone’s resume off of LinkedIn.

She ended up getting the job making $100,000 and was even promoted after 5 months. Someone checked her background and found out she was lying the entire time and Rock-T mentioned that clearly she was doing a good enough job. The woman was arrested for fraud and now will be serving prison time.

