Marlon Wayans Reveals Why He’ll Always Take Care Of His Children’s Mother

Marlon Wayans has been a successful actor and comedian since the early 90s. But that isn’t stopping him from growing his brand.

Most recently, he launched a comedy special on Netflix and he’s starring in Marlon on NBC. The funny man called into the TJMS to discuss his latest projects and gush about his teenage daughter who is headed to USC next year.

Check out the full interview above!

