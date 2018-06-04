Marlon Wayans Reveals Why He’ll Always Take Care Of His Children’s Mother

Entertainment News
| 06.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Marlon Wayans has been a successful actor and comedian since the early 90s. But that isn’t stopping him from growing his brand.

Most recently, he launched a comedy special on Netflix and he’s starring in Marlon on NBC. The funny man called into the TJMS to discuss his latest projects and gush about his teenage daughter who is headed to USC next year.

Check out the full interview above!

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

19 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Continue reading Marlon Wayans Reveals Why He’ll Always Take Care Of His Children’s Mother

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

Marlon Wayans Reveals Why He’ll Always Take Care Of His Children’s Mother was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Marlon Wayans

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close