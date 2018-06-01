Joy Reid Once Again Under Fire For 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The posts have brought yet more attention to Reid’s blog, as last month, she claimed that a number of old posts containing homophobic sentiments were placed on her blog by hackers.

Reid hired a cybersecurity expert to investigate the matter and her attorney claimed the FBI opened its own probe into the alleged hacking. But Reid ultimately acknowledged that she could not prove that she had been hacked.

“Many of you have seen these blog posts circulating online and on social media. Many of them are homophobic, discriminatory and outright weird and hateful,” she said on the April 28 edition of her weekend program, “AM Joy.”

“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me,” Reid added. “But I can definitely understand based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past why some people don’t believe me.”

Supporters of Reid have concluded that she is a consistent target for the alt-Right media and bots to attack.

Do you agree?

The Latest:

14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS] 14 photos Launch gallery 14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS] 1. Las Vegas Shooter (2017) 1 of 14 2. The D.C. Sniper Source:Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images 2 of 14 3. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007) Source:Carol Guzy/The Washington Post/Getty Images 3 of 14 4. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009) Source:Ross Mantle/Getty Images 4 of 14 5. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011) Source:Pima County Sheriff's Forensic Unit via Getty Images 5 of 14 6. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012) Source:RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images 6 of 14 7. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012) Source:Darren Hauck 7 of 14 8. Washington Navy Yard Shooting (2013) Source:Fort Worth Police Department via Getty Images 8 of 14 9. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014) Source:Pike County Correctional Facility via Getty Images 9 of 14 10. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014) Source:David Eulitt-Pool/Getty Images 10 of 14 11. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014) Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images 11 of 14 12. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015) Source:Scott Olson/Getty Images 12 of 14 13. Charleston Church Shooting (2015) Source:Charleston County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images 13 of 14 14. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015) Source:Andy Cross-Pool/Getty Images 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Joy Reid Once Again Under Fire For 9/11 Conspiracy Theories 14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

PHOTO: Joy Ann Reid MSNBC Screenshot