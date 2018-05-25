Pusha T Feels Teyana Taylor ‘Is Going To Have The Album Of The Year’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Pusha T joined the show to talk about his new album, “Daytona,” which Headkrack called a masterpiece. Pusha revealed that the album title is based off his favorite watch, the Rolex Daytona, because he doesn’t put time limits on himself or music anymore.
Pusha added that it’s more pressure on him overseeing other artists projects like Kanye West, Big Sean than his own, because everyone doesn’t have that same luxury of time with their projects as he does. Plus, Pusha also reveals how much of Nas’s new album was produced by Kanye West and what to expect from Teyana Taylor’s new album.
