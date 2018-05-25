Corey Patrick Reacts To Getting A Brand New Car After Taking The Bus To Graduation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Just one day after promising Corey Patrick a car, Rickey Smiley delivered on his promise! Pictures of Corey taking the bus to his high school graduation went viral, and Rickey was truly inspired by this young man’s strong determination.

Corey was invited on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” yesterday (May 25th), and Rickey told Corey he would work with Tyrese, Da Brat and 95.7 Jamz in Birmingham, AL to get him a car. And in less than 24 hours, Corey Patrick has a brand new car from University Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Anniston, AL. Plus, Rickey and friends covered the insurance for Corey.

Listen to Corey find out he’d receive the new car today on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at the top of the page, and check out the photos of Corey in his new ride below!

Corey Parker is TRULY an inspiration!!!! A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@realrickeysmiley) on May 25, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

