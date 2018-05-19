Congrats are in order for Khia as she tied the knot with her long time boyfriend in a private ceremony in Mexico. Here are a few videos and pics from the reception, it looks like they had a great time.

🇲🇽⚡️🍯💫✨☀️😍 A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on May 16, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

🇲🇽💕🇲🇽 A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on May 16, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

😝😝😝😝😝 A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on May 17, 2018 at 1:19pm PDT

Khia Gets Married And Officially Goes From Thug Misses To Thug Mrs. [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com