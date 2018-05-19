Khia Gets Married And Officially Goes From Thug Misses To Thug Mrs. [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Congrats are in order for Khia as she tied the knot with her long time boyfriend in a private ceremony in Mexico. Here are a few videos and pics from the reception, it looks like they had a great time.
