Khia Gets Married And Officially Goes From Thug Misses To Thug Mrs. [VIDEO]

Tupac's 40th Birthday Celebration Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Congrats are in order for Khia as she tied the knot with her long time boyfriend in a private ceremony in Mexico. Here are a few videos and pics from the reception, it looks like they had a great time.

🇲🇽⚡️🍯💫✨☀️😍

A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on

 

🇲🇽💕🇲🇽

A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on

 

 

😝😝😝😝😝

A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on

Royal Wedding Public Viewing In Berlin

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Guests At Serena Williams' Wedding [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Guests At Serena Williams' Wedding [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Guests At Serena Williams' Wedding [PHOTOS]

Stars flocked to New Orleans for Serena Williams' 'Beauty & The Beast' themed wedding.

khia

