Chance The Rapper & Other Emcees With Degrees [PHOTOS]

Not even getting caught up in Kanye West’s Trump twitter drama could stop Chance The Rapper from living his best life and achieving dope accolades along the way.

Chano received an honorary doctorate degree from Dillard University on Saturday, and of course he couldn’t leave without giving a super deep, yet inspiring speech.

Chance isn’t the only rapper that can say he’s a fire emcee and degree holder.

Check out these other rappers who have their college degrees.

