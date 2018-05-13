Chance The Rapper & Other Emcees With Degrees [PHOTOS]

0 reads Leave a comment
Not even getting caught up in Kanye West’s Trump twitter drama could stop Chance The Rapper from living his best life and achieving dope accolades along the way.
Chano received an honorary doctorate degree from Dillard University on Saturday, and of course he couldn’t leave without giving a super deep, yet inspiring speech.
Chance isn’t the only rapper that can say he’s a fire emcee and degree holder.
Check out these other rappers who have their college degrees.
Wise Ones: Chance The Rapper And Other Emcees With Degrees
11 photos Launch gallery
Wise Ones: Chance The Rapper And Other Emcees With Degrees
1. Chance The RapperSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. J. ColeSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. 2 ChainzSource:Def Jam 3 of 11
4. Sean P. Diddy CombsSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. Donald GloverSource:GlobalGrind 5 of 11
6. Mos DefSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. CommonSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. LudacrisSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. Cam'ronSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. Ice CubeSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. Chuck DSource:Getty 11 of 11
