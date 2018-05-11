Teairra Mari Bashed Ex-Boyfriend’s Benz G-Wagon Windows After Revenge Porn, Allegedly

Teairra Mari got exposed in embarrassing fashion after he ex-boyfriend allegedly posted a lewd photo and video of her performing fellatio on him. Now word is the singer and reality star smashed his car windows in retaliation.

TMZ reports that Mari took a pool to her boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad’s Mercedes G-Wagon while he was working out in his apartment’s gym.

The notice was didn’t say ex-boyfriend reportedly got a call from security he came outside to witness Mari blessing his whip with a metal pole fade.

The question is, Were camera’s from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood out there too, or nah?

Shortly after the sextape made its way onto the Internet, Mari issued a statement copping to being in the clip while saying she would be taking legal action. Revenge porn is illegal in California, but we guess she wasn’t trying to wait on legal justice.

Mari was also reportedly with fellow L&HH star Milan Christopher (who she has been bigging up on social media, see below) and they broke out when Abdul-Ahad arrived. Abdul-Ahad says that’s him in the clip, but that he isn’t the one who leaked the footage.

Photo: VH1

