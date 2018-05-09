The Crips Will No Longer Fade Kanye West On Sight

The blue fatwa on Kanye West has been lifted. The Crips have reportedly decided not to bless Kanye West with a proper fade on sight despite Daz Dillinger’s urging.

Reports TMZ:

Multiple sources in Tha Dogg Pound rapper’s old Long Beach ‘hood tell us Crips leaders have called off the greenlight Daz called for last week. You’ll recall, the day before Kanye was on “TMZ Live” last week — saying 400 years of slavery sounded like a choice — Daz asked for all Crips to “f**k up” Ye.

As scary as the recorded shout-out might have sounded … we’re told Kanye was never in any real danger because gang leadership wasn’t looking for a fight with Kanye. Quite the contrary, we’re told they’d love to have him visit the LBC and support the community.

Yeezy is currently in Wyoming finishing up all the projects he’s working on included a new Pusha T album and a collab album with Kid Cudi.

Ye is still tweeting, though.

Photo: GC Images