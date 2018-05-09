Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Crips Will No Longer Fade Kanye West On Sight

Yeezy is free to walk outside of Calabasas without worry.

Robert Longfellow

Posted 2 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 15: Kanye West is seen on February 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

The blue fatwa on Kanye West has been lifted. The Crips have reportedly decided not to bless Kanye West with a proper fade on sight despite Daz Dillinger’s urging

Reports TMZ:

Multiple sources in Tha Dogg Pound rapper’s old Long Beach ‘hood tell us Crips leaders have called off the greenlight Daz called for last week. You’ll recall, the day before Kanye was on “TMZ Live” last week — saying 400 years of slavery sounded like a choice — Daz asked for all Crips to “f**k up” Ye.

As scary as the recorded shout-out might have sounded … we’re told Kanye was never in any real danger because gang leadership wasn’t looking for a fight with Kanye. Quite the contrary, we’re told they’d love to have him visit the LBC and support the community.

Yeezy is currently in Wyoming finishing up all the projects he’s working on included a new Pusha T album and a collab album with Kid Cudi.

Ye is still tweeting, though.

The Latest:

The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Crips Will No Longer Fade Kanye West On Sight

The Old Kanye West [PHOTOS]

Photo: GC Images

Crips , Kanye West

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×