Alexis Ohanian Talks About Married Life With Serena Williams [VIDEO]

The extended cut of this interview is a must watch

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband to Serena Williams, stopped by Desus & Mero on Wednesday for an extremely informative, yet laid-back discussion with the Bronx duo.

Desus and Mero talk to Ohanian about a myriad of subjects, including Serena’s pet names for him, his Armenian background, and his day-to-day involvement with Reddit. The crew also discuss Alexis moving into venture capital full-time, and the challenges he faces when it comes to raising a black daughter as a white man. The new father also reveals that his friends continue to say he makes them look bad when he does huge grand gestures for his wife–like buying her billboards–but he insists that he doesn’t feel bad about it.

Catch the entire extended cut of the interview below.

