Terry Crews: “I Still Have To Send A Check To My Molester”

Terry Crews says he still makes payments to his former agency WME despite the sexual assault case he filed against company executive Adam Venit.

“This is the deal,” Crews told reporters at Esquire’s 2018 Mavericks of Hollywood party on Tuesday night, according to Page Six. “What’s so strange and crazy is that I’m still paying them. I go to work, and I still have to send a check to my molester.”

Crews filed a sexual assault report against Venit with the Los Angeles Police Department in December, claiming the agent groped his genitals at a party. The case is currently under review at the District Attorney’s office, and Crews has also filed a separate lawsuit.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star left the agency after going public with his accusation, later signing with UTA, but the actor said he’s still paying WME all these months later.

“This is Hollywood, it is insane,” Crews said. “I look at my bank statement, and I’m like, ‘Damn, this is the most wrong thing of all time.’ I’m calling it, I’m going to play this whole thing out. If I don’t get justice, nobody can.”

WME completed a two-week investigation into Venit’s conduct and stripped him of his position as head of the agency’s motion picture group, opting to keep him on as an agent — a move Crews described at the time as Venit getting “a pass.”

