Chance The Rapper & Dwayne Wade Team Up For “Shot In The Dark” Documentary

Chicago natives Chance the Rapper and NBA star Dwayne Wade are shedding light on what it’s like for young Black men to come of age in the Windy City through a new documentary, Billboard reported.

The two executive-produced a film dubbed Shot in the Dark which follows the journey of Orr Academy’s high school basketball team and their coach Lou Adams who is determined to keep the players on the right path in efforts to prevent them from becoming a statistic of the city’s ongoing issue with violence, the news outlet writes. The film, which was directed by Dustin Nakao Haider, delves into how the young men have to navigate a community that is plagued by crime.

In efforts to illustrate the daily struggles that the students endure, the trailer shows one of their star players who was shot in the leg after hitting a game-winning shot during one of their games.

Wade says that his own experiences growing up in Chicago inspired him to create the documentary. “Basketball empowered me to overcome the challenges of growing up on the south side of Chicago,” said Wade, according to Fox News. “The odds were stacked against me, and the game changed the course of my life. It’s important to share these true stories of triumph to inspire the next generation to achieve their dreams when faced with life’s obstacles.”

Many people are comparing the film to the 1994 documentary Hoop Dreams which chronicled the lives of two Black high school basketball players from Chicago who aspired to play in the NBA. Shot in the Dark is slated to air on FOX on February 24. It’s a part of a larger series of documentaries that delve into the lives of athletes.

