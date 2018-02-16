Entertainment News
Vincent Herbert’s Rolls Royce Repossessed

Vincent Herbert, the estranged husband of singer Tamar Braxton, ia feeling the hurt in his pocket recently for his Rolls-Royce.

TMZ reports that Herbert is being ordered by a judge to pay $65,000 after he failed to make payments on the vehicle. Documents say that he was so far behind in payments that the company he leased the car from, Manhattan Leasing, repossessed the car.

The company sold the car to a new buyer but have reported that they lost more than $62,000. The Florida judge believes Herbert is the one to pay that money back.

Manhattan Leasing is trying to get the money in California where Herbert now is.

