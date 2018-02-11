Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jay-Z Honors Trayvon Martin [VIDEO]

Trayvon Martin will never be forgotten.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
77 reads
Leave a comment
Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Jay-Z was a special guest at the annual Peace, Walk & Talk event in Miami yesterday (Feb. 11). During his speech, Hova honored Trayvon Martin, whose parents organized the event and were also in attendance. 

Reports KarenCivil.com:

Over the weekend, Trayvon’s family hosted their annual “Peace Walk & Talk” event honoring their late son, and superstar hip-hop artist Jay-Z was in attendance, and even had a few powerful words to say to the crowd.

“We want to make sure we stand and support, and that we never forget that Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to all the people out here, so you guys will never have to go through the pain and hurt that they went through,” Hov says.

He adds, “His name will sit alongside the greats, whom lost their lives to push our cultures forward. The Martin Luther King’s, the Ghandi’s, and so on.” Quite the declaration, and a true one at that.

Jigga is planning a docu-series on Trayvon Martin’s life to be released this year.

Watch Jay-Z’s speech below.

Special guest #JayZ at the #TrayvonMartin Peace Walk & Talk! #TeamTrayvon

A post shared by LaShannon Petit (@lala_bangs) on

The Latest:

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

10 photos Launch gallery

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Continue reading Jay-Z Honors Trayvon Martin [VIDEO]

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Today would have been Trayvon Martin‘s 23rd birthday, but he was senselessly murdered on February 26, 2012. Trayvon helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Today, we honor his life in photos. Rest in power, Trayvon.

Jay-Z , Trayvon Martin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show