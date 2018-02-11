Jay-Z Honors Trayvon Martin [VIDEO]

Jay-Z was a special guest at the annual Peace, Walk & Talk event in Miami yesterday (Feb. 11). During his speech, Hova honored Trayvon Martin, whose parents organized the event and were also in attendance.

Reports KarenCivil.com:

Over the weekend, Trayvon’s family hosted their annual “Peace Walk & Talk” event honoring their late son, and superstar hip-hop artist Jay-Z was in attendance, and even had a few powerful words to say to the crowd.

“We want to make sure we stand and support, and that we never forget that Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to all the people out here, so you guys will never have to go through the pain and hurt that they went through,” Hov says.

He adds, “His name will sit alongside the greats, whom lost their lives to push our cultures forward. The Martin Luther King’s, the Ghandi’s, and so on.” Quite the declaration, and a true one at that.

Jigga is planning a docu-series on Trayvon Martin’s life to be released this year.

Watch Jay-Z’s speech below.

The Latest: