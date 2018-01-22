Fox News Anchor Blames Trump For Shutdown [VIDEO]

Fox News Anchor Blames Trump For Shutdown [VIDEO]

A rare glimpse of common sense on the conservative network.

Posted 4 hours ago
Shep Smith Keeps It Real

Trump is trying to blame Democrats for the government shutdown — even though Republicans are in control of the House, Senate and Trump is in the White House. Bottom line, the shutdown is due to 45’s disgusting lack of leadership, from claiming to want a bipartisan bill, which was presented to him by Republican Lindsey Graham, to refusing to accept anything that didn’t include 20 billion for his ludicrous wall. Of course, Republicans are defending Trump at any cost, but there is a shocking voice of reason on Fox News. Yep, Fox News anchor Shep Smith dragged our current President, he said, “With one party in charge of everything, a government shut down will not happen, right? I mean, never in the history of — at least modern history of the country has there been a government shut down when a single party is in charge of Washington.” Watch below:

Fox News viewers may not be able to handle this truth. Last time Shep dropped type of knowledge, viewers called for him to be fired.

Wanda Supports Mo’Nique

Over the weekend, Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netlfix for “gender bias and color bias.” Reportedly, she was only offered $500,000 for a Netflix special, when Amy Schumer was paid $11 million. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were reportedly paid $20 million. While the Oscar  winner received mixed reactions, another Black woman comedienne had her back — Wanda Sykes. See below:

Wanda Sykes is on the hit sitcom Black-ish, starred in the Amy Schumer movie Snatched and she is definitely a legend. Netflix has some explaining to do.

Davis Slays

We all know Viola Davis can deliver a good speech when she wins awards. However, her speech at this weekend’s Women’s March brought the house down. The Tony, Emmy and Oscar winner said, “I am always introduced as an award-winning actor. But my testimony is one of poverty. My testimony is one of being sexually assaulted and very much seeing a childhood that was robbed from me.” She continued, “And I know that every single day, when I think of that, I know that the trauma of those events are still with me today. And that’s what drives me to the voting booth. That’s what allows me to listen to the women who are still in silence. That’s what allows me to even be a citizen on this planet.” Watch the full speech below:

