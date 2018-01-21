Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss Do Double Date [PHOTO]

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss brought their hubbies out for a night on the town.
Since Kandi is up in New York for her run in Chicago as Matron Mama Morton, she took a night off to catch up with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya.
It was the perfect opportunity for a double date night with their husbands Todd Tucker and Marc Daly. Everyone met up for dinner at Marc’s restaurant in Brooklyn, SoCo.
At some point in the night, they all pose for a casually glam group pic.
The food was a hit and so was the company as Kenya reposted the picture, writing, “Marc and I just love love love these two #doubledate #blacklove #ThatsMrsDalyToYou.”
