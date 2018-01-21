Entertainment News
Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss Do Double Date [PHOTO]

The Tuckers and The Dalys grab a bite in NYC.

'Fifty Shades Darker' Atlanta Screening

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss brought their hubbies out for a night on the town.

Since Kandi is up in New York for her run in Chicago as Matron Mama Morton, she took a night off to catch up with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya.

It was the perfect opportunity for a double date night with their husbands Todd Tucker and Marc Daly. Everyone met up for dinner at Marc’s restaurant in Brooklyn, SoCo.

At some point in the night, they all pose for a casually glam group pic.

The food was a hit and so was the company as Kenya reposted the picture, writing, “Marc and I just love love love these two #doubledate #blacklove #ThatsMrsDalyToYou.”

Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party

Pretty much everyone in Atlanta came out for Kandi Burruss’ All-White Birthday bash this week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star invited all of her nearest and dearest out to the Old Lady Gamg Restaurant for the event, where she celebrated another eventful year.

