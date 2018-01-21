Kirk Franklin To Host The 33rd Annual Stellar Awards

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Kirk Franklin has been selected by Central City Productions to host the 33rd Annual Gospel Music Stellar Awards. The ceremony will take place March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is shaping up to be a great show, with performances by Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy and Tasha Cobbs Leonard to name a few.

While this is not the first time he has hosted, this will be the first time that the Grammy and Stellar Award winning Franklin will perform the duties solo.

The Stellar Awards will be held at the Orleans Arena. Scroll down for cool photos from last year’s show…

