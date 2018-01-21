Two Dancers Pay Tribute To Diana Ross In The Most Incredible Way [VIDEO]

Diana Ross has had such a legendary career, it’s only right that various tributes have honored the pop diva.

While concepts can range from big hair to sparkly outfits, one dance duo decided to go against the grain.

Yorelis YoE Apolinario and SHEstreet brought whole new power to Diana’s track “Muscles” with their robotic movements below.

Diana Ross herself was even impressed with the emotional clip.

@yoe.apolinario A post shared by Ms Ross ✨ (@dianaross) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:12pm PST

A testament to how creative you can be, even with the slow tracks!

