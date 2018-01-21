48 reads Leave a comment
Diana Ross has had such a legendary career, it’s only right that various tributes have honored the pop diva.
While concepts can range from big hair to sparkly outfits, one dance duo decided to go against the grain.
Yorelis YoE Apolinario and SHEstreet brought whole new power to Diana’s track “Muscles” with their robotic movements below.
Diana Ross herself was even impressed with the emotional clip.
A testament to how creative you can be, even with the slow tracks!
The Latest:
- How To Break Up With A Woman [VIDEO]
- Fredo Santana Dead At 27
- Two Dancers Pay Tribute To Diana Ross In The Most Incredible Way [VIDEO]
- Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss Do Double Date [PHOTO]
- Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His Girlfriend And Her Children For Not Wanting To Have Sex
- Mo’Nique Elaborates On Her Netflix Boycott: “I Am The Most Decorated Comedian Alive”
- “Dear White People” Cast Creates Scholarship In Honor Of Jordan Edwards
- Did Amina Buddafly Just File To Divorce Peter Gunz?
- Harold Ford Jr. Cleared Of Sexual Misconduct After Morgan Stanley Fired Him
- Tyga & Rob Kardashian Offer Financial Assistance After Blac Chyna’s Assistant Suffers Brain Hemorrhage
17 Of Diana Ross’ Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS]
18 photos Launch gallery
17 Of Diana Ross’ Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS]
1. Diana Ross: Style Icon1 of 18
2. Diana Ross2 of 18
3. Diana Ross3 of 18
4. Diana Ross4 of 18
5. Diana Ross5 of 18
6. Diana Ross6 of 18
7. Diana Ross7 of 18
8. Diana Ross8 of 18
9. Diana Ross9 of 18
10. Diana Ross & The Supremes10 of 18
11. Diana Ross11 of 18
12. Diana Ross12 of 18
13. Diana Ross & The Supremes13 of 18
14. Diana Ross14 of 18
15. Diana Ross15 of 18
16. Diana Ross16 of 18
17. Diana Ross17 of 18
18. Diana Ross18 of 18
comments – Add Yours