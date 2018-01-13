Trevor Noah Shuts Down Trump For Racist Immigration Comment [VIDEO]

At the top on Thursday night’s “The Daily Show,” funnyman/host Trevor Noah – who just happens to be from an African “shithole” country – told the audience that he had planned to begin the show by speaking on how South Korea’s president credited President Donald Trump’s rhetoric with getting North Korea to the negotiating table.
“I was going to be, like, ‘Wow, Donald Trump, maybe you did something right’,” Noah said.
But, the comedian, who was born and raised in South Africa, pointed out that Trump’s racist comments about the U.S. letting in immigrants from “shithole countries” including Haiti and those in Africa … changed everything as you can imagine.
“Guys I don’t know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist,” Noah confided.
“Personally, as someone from ‘South Shithole,’ I’m offended, Mr. President.”
“Not only does he think brown countries are shitholes, he thinks, what, we’re never going to know what he said? I mean, don’t get me wrong, it might take a few weeks. But as soon as the News Donkey reaches our village, we will be sooo mad!”
Noah said that really put him over the edge was Trump saying the U.S. should instead let in more people from Norway.
“He didn’t just name a white country, he named the whitest – so white they wear moonscreen.”
If you think what Noah said was funny from reading it, check him out in the video down below.
