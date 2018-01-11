Rihanna Says Goodbye To Her Cousin Who Was Tragically Murdered [VIDEO]

O n December 27, we reported Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Rihanna‘s 21-year-old cousin, was shot and killed in Barbados. This week, Rihanna’s family laid Tavon to rest. See the video below of Rihanna laying a wreath of her cousin’s casket, courtesy of TheBlast.com.
According to the New York Daily News, Shawayne Dashawn Williams, 23, was arrested and charged with murdering Tavon on December 26.
Our condolences go out to Tavon’s friends and family.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
