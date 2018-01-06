Childish Gambino Set To Perform At Grammy Awards

Childish Gambino has been on a success high for quite some time now. Fans will finally get the opportunity to watch him perform on the Grammy Awards this year. According to XXL, his album “Awaken, My Love!” album will get some attention and we are so happy about it.

This will be his first time performing at this award show and he is ready. His album is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Urban Contemporary Album and more. It will be great to see Gambino take home some awards after performing on the stage.

While prepping for this performance he is also filming the hit show “Atlanta.” Other performers for the 2018 Grammy Awards will be Lady Gaga, Little Big Town and more. The show will air on Sunday, January 28th at 7:30 pm.

Rap & R&B Grammy Nominees [PHOTOS] 47 photos Launch gallery Rap & R&B Grammy Nominees [PHOTOS] 1. Grammy Awards Best New Artist 1 of 47 2. Jay Z “4:44” 2 of 47 3. Kendrick Lamar “DAMN” 3 of 47 4. Migos “Culture” 4 of 47 5. Rapsody “Lalia’s Wisdom” 5 of 47 6. Tyler, the Creator “Flower Boy” 6 of 47 7. Best Rap Song 7 of 47 8. Cardi B “Bodak Yellow” 8 of 47 9. Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi “Chase Me” 9 of 47 10. Kendrick Lamar “Humble.” 10 of 47 11. Rapsody “Sassy” 11 of 47 12. Jay Z “”The Story of O.J.” 12 of 47 13. Grammy Rap/Sung Performance 13 of 47 14. 6lack “Prblms” 14 of 47 15. Goldlink Featuring Shy Glizzy & Brent Fiyaz “Crew” 15 of 47 16. Jay Z Featuring Beayonce “”Family Feud” 16 of 47 17. Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna “Loyalty.” 17 of 47 18. SZA Featuring “Love Galore” 18 of 47 19. Best Rap Performance 19 of 47 20. Big Sean “Bounce Back” 20 of 47 21. Cardi B “Bodak Yellow” 21 of 47 22. Jay Z “4:44” 22 of 47 23. Kendrick Lamar “Humble” 23 of 47 24. Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee” 24 of 47 25. Best R&B Album 25 of 47 26. Daniel Caesar “Freudian” 26 of 47 27. Ledisi 27 of 47 28. Bruno Mars “24K Magic” 28 of 47 29. PJ Morton “Gumbo” 29 of 47 30. Musiq Soulchild “Feel the Real’ 30 of 47 31. Urban contemporary album 31 of 47 32. 6lack “Free 6lack” 32 of 47 33. Childish Gambino “Awaken, My Love!” 33 of 47 34. Khalid “American Teen” 34 of 47 35. SZA “Ctrl” 35 of 47 36. 2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience – Day 1 36 of 47 37. Buno Mars “That’s What I Like” 37 of 47 38. SZA “Supermodel” 38 of 47 39. Childish Gambino “Redbone” 39 of 47 40. Khalid “Location” 40 of 47 41. PJ Morton “First Began” 41 of 47 42. Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis “Get You” 42 of 47 43. Kehlani “Distraction” 43 of 47 44. Ledisi “High” 44 of 47 45. Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like 45 of 47 46. SZA “The Weekend” 46 of 47 47. Traditional R&B performance 47 of 47 Skip ad Continue reading Childish Gambino Set To Perform At Grammy Awards Rap & R&B Grammy Nominees [PHOTOS]