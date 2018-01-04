It’s no secret that Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ Twitter game is so savage, especially when she comes after Donald Trump!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
On Wednesday, she had a lot to say about #45 and had a special message for Robert Mueller, the lead special counsel investigating whether there was collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.
Waters was clear: She has Mueller’s back.
“A message to Mueller: Stay strong and stand tall. Continue to investigate them all. You are indeed answering the people’s call. The Kremlin Klan is going to fall. Around you, the Democrats are building a wall. We look forward to the day, to prison they will all be hauled,” Waters tweeted.
She also had words about Trump’s scary tweets about North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
Waters also slammed other Republicans who stand by Trump despite his dangerous nonsense.
“Trump said his nuclear button (what button?) is bigger than Kim Jong Un’s nuclear button. So are Trump’s gargantuan ego, pathological lies, and his obvious insanity. Ok Republicans. Keep standing with him and you will all go down with him.”
Welp! Please keep it coming Auntie Maxine!
The Latest:
- Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot [PHOTO]
- Monica Gets Candid About Having Endometriosis
- Top 10 Fitness Trends Of 2018
- “The Real” Renewed Until 2020
- “Essence” Is Black-Owned Again!
- Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets About Trump Going To Prison
- Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Continue To Battle It Out In Court
- Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce From Mary J. Blige For Recent Hospitalization
- Calls Mount To Boycott “Black Panther” Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman
- Why Chocolate Might Go Extinct
#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2017
#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2017
1. DeWanda Wise For CassiusSource:iOne Digital 1 of 20
2. Colin Kaepernick For GQ2 of 20
3. Cicely Tyson For Elle3 of 20
4. Mahershala Ali For GQ4 of 20
5. Kerry Washington For Allure5 of 20
6. Congresswoman Maxine Waters For Essence6 of 20
7. Rihanna For Vogue Arabia7 of 20
8. Halima Aden For Allure8 of 20
9. #Woke100 For Essence9 of 20
10. Solange For Interview10 of 20
11. Tracee Ellis Ross For Health11 of 20
12. Serena Williams For Vanity Fair12 of 20
13. Cardi B For Rolling Stone13 of 20
14. Winnie Harlow For Glamour UK14 of 20
15. Idris Elba For Essence15 of 20
16. Gabrielle Union For Women's Health16 of 20
17. Zoe Kravitz For Allure17 of 20
18. Zendaya For Vogue18 of 20
19. Viola Davis For Time19 of 20
20. The Cast of "Black Panther" For Entertainment Weekly20 of 20
RELATED NEWS:
Trump Supporter Allegedly Threatens To Kill Maxine Waters
Maxine Waters Forced To State The Obvious: She Does Not Want To Assassinate Trump
Rep. Maxine Waters Demands Supporters Help Her Impeach Donald Trump