Randy Kessler Explains The Process Of “Legitimation” For Unmarried Fathers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Randy Kessler was in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio answering all of people’s family court questions. He explains how unmarried fathers can go through a process of “legitimation” in order to claim their child and legally establishing their fatherly rights. Then, he breaks down all the things you should consider before taking the legal steps to collect owed child support.

Randy also explains what are some sure signs to judges that a father isn’t sincerely trying to be a parent. Click on the audio player to hear more of Randy’s valuable advice in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

