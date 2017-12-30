RSMS Videos
James Fortune On Why “Stand By Your Truth” Is A Blessing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

James Fortune stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and gushed about how much he loves Rickey Smiley‘s book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” He took a moment to talk about why reading the book has been blessing. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

