Eva Marcille is engaged!
The ‘ANTM’ alum flashed her diamond ring in an IG photo on Christmas Day.
“I said yes!” her caption reads.
Eva and her longtime boyfriend-now-fiance Michael Sterling recently announced they were expecting their first child together. In an interview with People, the model explained that she was elated to be having a baby boy.
“We have a junior, which is kind of terrifying to me because Michael is the most ambitious person I’ve ever met,” Marcille said of her beau.
The 33-year-old recently signed on to be ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s’ newest peach, joining reality tv vets NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss.
2017 has proven to be a year of new beginnings for Eva, we can’t wait to see what 2018 holds for the mommy to be!
