Will Smith Hilariously Documents His Family’s Christmas Eve [PHOTOS]

Will Smith has avoided social media for the majority of his career but we’re so glad he decided to join Instagram — and just in time for Christmas!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Last night, Will shared what the typical Christmas Eve is like in the Smith household. It included ugly Christmas sweaters, caroling and an open sleigh.

Hit the flip to see more of the Smith’s hilarious Christmas Eve.

Related

1 2 3Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: