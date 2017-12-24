Trump Said Haitian Immigrants “All Have AIDS” And Nigerians Live In “Huts”

Y’all president continues to show his true colors when it comes to race.
A New York Times report says that during a meeting about immigration in June, #45 said that “all Haitians have AIDS and Nigerians live in huts.
The Times wrote that sources told them that Trump was upset because a judge struck down his immigration ban. Apparently he lashed out at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other top aides, yelling that thousands of foreigners were given visas during the first year of his presidency, even though he promised his supporters he would crack down on letting people into the country.
“More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained.
Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.
Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.”
Of course the White House denies that Trump used those words.
“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims,” she said.
“It’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”
Naturally, folks on Twitter had a lot to say about the president’s blatant ignorance:
It’s no secret that the President has serious issues with Black people, but this is a new low, even for him.
Obama would never.
