How Rick Ross Disrespected Toni Braxton

Your browser does not support iframes.

It is still Rick Ross‘ mission to hold Birdman accountable for all the money he owes his homies DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne. When he saw some headlines about Birdman’s alleged problem paying for his Miami mansion, he took the opportunity to address it on Snapchat. But in doing so, he not only called out Birdman, but also his lady, Toni Braxton.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

No matter how little malice he has for Toni in reality, he certainly made himself look like a petty, loud and wrong mess by dragging her into things! Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: The Problem Ed Lover Has With Rick Ross’ Album [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Everybody Relax: Toni Braxton & Birdman Did Not Get Married [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why L.A. Reid Chose Toni Braxton Out Of All Her Siblings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Toni Braxton Honored With BMI President’s Award At 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards 14 photos Launch gallery Toni Braxton Honored With BMI President’s Award At 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards 1. Toni Braxton Honored At 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 1 of 14 2. Toni Braxton & BMI CEO Mike O’Neill Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 2 of 14 3. L.A. Reid, Toni Braxton & BMI CEO Mike O’Neill Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 3 of 14 4. Toni Braxton performing at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 4 of 14 5. Toni Braxton performing 2 at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 5 of 14 6. Toni Braxton performing 3 at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 6 of 14 7. Tamar Braxton & Toni Braxton Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 7 of 14 8. Toni Braxton performing 4 at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 8 of 14 9. Toni Braxton performing 5 at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 9 of 14 10. Toni Braxton performing 6 at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 10 of 14 11. Toni Braxton Red Carpet at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 11 of 14 12. Toni Braxton with sons Denim and Diezel at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 12 of 14 13. Toni Braxton Red Carpet 2 at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 13 of 14 14. The Braxtons at 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Source:(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage) 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Toni Braxton Honored With BMI President’s Award At 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Toni Braxton Honored With BMI President’s Award At 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Toni Braxton was presented with the BMI President’s Award in recognition of her immeasurable impact on popular music over her distinguished 25-year career.