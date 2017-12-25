Entertainment News
How Rick Ross Disrespected Toni Braxton

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 9 hours ago
It is still Rick Ross‘ mission to hold Birdman accountable for all the money he owes his homies DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne. When he saw some headlines about Birdman’s alleged problem paying for his Miami mansion, he took the opportunity to address it on Snapchat. But in doing so, he not only called out Birdman, but also his lady, Toni Braxton.

No matter how little malice he has for Toni in reality, he certainly made himself look like a petty, loud and wrong mess by dragging her into things! Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

