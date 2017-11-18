David Otunga Responds To Jennifer Hudson’s Physical Abuse Allegations

Jennifer Hudson’s former fiancé David Otunga is responding to allegations that he’s been physically abusive to the Oscar winner. Remember, the Dreamgirls star filed an order of protection against the father of their son.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
According to TMZ, David’s lawyer sent them a statement where he denies all allegations, specifically the one that claims he pushed Jennifer.
“At no time did Mr. Otunga ‘physically push’ Ms. Hudson as she has alleged.”
In addition, Hudson claimed that David was angry that she was at the studio with music producer Mali. Yet, Otunga’s lawyer claims that wasn’t why he was upset. He took issue that their 8-year-old son was at the studio late — reportedly, it was 12:30 a.m. — on a school night.
TMZ added, “David says he’s been their child’s primary caregiver since birth because Jennifer’s on the road a lot, and he scoffs at her new claim in legal docs that she’s the primary caregiver.”
As we previously reported, news hit on Thursday that the couple split after being together for nearly a decade.
“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the statement concludes.
In terms of the protective order, “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo told the press.
“Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”
The former wrestler will be headed to court to undo the order of protection so that he will be able to spend Thanksgiving with his son.
The Latest:
- Eminem & Leslie Jones Give Chance The Rapper New Names [VIDEO]
- Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]
- Wendy Williams Criticizes Kenya Moore Over Her “Fake” Marriage
- 15 Black Men That Were Arrested By Corrupt Cop Cleared Of Convictions
Shocking Celebrity Splits
Shocking Celebrity Splits
1. Robin Thicke & Paula Patton1 of 16
2. Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin2 of 16
3. Taye Diggs & Idina Menzel3 of 16
4. Chante Moore & Kenny Lattimore4 of 16
5. Deion & Pilar Sanders5 of 16
6. George & Ann Lopez6 of 16
7. Heidi Klum & Seal7 of 16
8. Marc Anthony & Jennifer Lopez8 of 16
9. Maria Shriver & Arnold Schwarzenegger9 of 16
10. Lance Gross & Eva Marcille10 of 16
11. Tony Parker & Eva Longoria11 of 16
12. Kobe & Vanessa Bryant12 of 16
13. Tiki & Ginny Barber13 of 16
14. Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren14 of 16
15. Tim Robbins & Susan Sarandon15 of 16
16. Chris Rock and wife Malaak split up after 19 years of marriage.Source:PR Photos 16 of 16
RELATED NEWS:
Jennifer Hudson And David Otunga Call It Quits After 10 Year Engagement
More Tea: Evelyn Braxton Details Years of Alleged Abuse In Tamar And Vince’s Marriage
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla After Five Years