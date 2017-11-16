Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

21-Year-Old Lil Peep Dies Of An Overdose And The Internet Is In Total Shock

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
142 reads
Leave a comment

🐣👅fucc it

A post shared by @lilpeep on

 

The drug obsessed subculture of hip hop has claimed yet another young life.

21-Year old rapper Lil Peep died on Thursday of a drug overdose in hometown of New York. The former Youtube star was known for his emotional tracks with heavy themes such as depression and drug use — and ironically, that’s exactly what took his life.

 

 

In a video posted online hours before his death, Peep said he had taken prescription drugs and other substances, saying: “I’m good, I’m not sick”. Celebs who knew and loved the star flocked to social media to express their disbelief.

Hit the flip to see what else folks are saying about the shocking death.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading 21-Year-Old Lil Peep Dies Of An Overdose And The Internet Is In Total Shock

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show