Rick Ross Lands A Role In The Sequel Of “Meet The Blacks”

From rapper to actor Rick Ross just made a major come up by landing a role in the sequel of “Meet The Blacks” which will be called “The House Next Door.” According to Hip Hop DX, the film will be directed by Deon Taylor and will star Mike Epps once again. Fans should be excited to see other faces such as Katt Williams, Bresha Webb and Lil Duval.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The film is about Carl Black played by Epps as he survives a night of terror and goes back to his childhood home to work on his new book. While writing though he is convinced by his cousin that his neighbor is a vampire. In 2016 the film grossed $9 million and was pretty successful.

There is no word on who Ross will play, but he is pretty excited about this acting role. Earlier this year he even announced that he would be working with Gucci Mane in a independent film project. Ross said, “ATL should love the fact that me and Guwop are going to film our first movie. We doing that independently. We gon’ be beginning that in the next three months. That’s coming. That’s official. They gon’ see us swerving.” Congratulations to Rick Ross!

RELATED: Rick Ross Baby Mother Puts Him On Blast

RELATED: Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rick Ross Releases Footage Of His New Born Baby The Only Way He Can [VIDEO]

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration 10 photos Launch gallery Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration 1. Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Monica & Anthony Hamilton Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Headkrack Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Ludacris Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Joseline Hernandez Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Rick Ross Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Rick Ross Lands A Role In The Sequel Of “Meet The Blacks” Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration