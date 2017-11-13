Wiz Kkalifa took to his Instagram to condemn a habit that has become a popular one in hip-hop, especially these days. In an age when a lot of mainstream rap seems to revolve entirely around the use of pharmaceuticals for fun, Wiz decided to stand a part from the crowd, declaring “lean is lame,” in a video. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Wiz Khalifa Takes A Stance Against Lean [EXCLUSIVE]