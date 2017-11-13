Wiz Khalifa Takes A Stance Against Lean [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Wiz Kkalifa took to his Instagram to condemn a habit that has become a popular one in hip-hop, especially these days. In an age when a lot of mainstream rap seems to revolve entirely around the use of pharmaceuticals for fun, Wiz decided to stand a part from the crowd, declaring “lean is lame,” in a video. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: A Dramatic Reading Of Kanye West Vs. Wiz Khalifa Tweets [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Dating Wiz Khalifa An Upgrade For Selena Gomez? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Wiz Khalifa Quietly Got Richer Over The Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]