White Store Owner Refuses To Sell Guns To Black Customers [VIDEO]

A white gun store owner in Richmond, Virginia, reportedly refused to sell guns to a black man, believing he might sell it to criminals.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The exchange between the two was caught on camera. Facebook user Chris King Mason posted the video recorded at the Hopkins Gun and Tackle store on November 6.

“I’m not going to sell you a gun. I don’t have to have a reason not to sell you one,” the owner, identified as Vance Hopkins, is shown on video telling Mason.

When Mason asks if the refusal was based on racial stereotypes, the owner replies, “I’m not gonna answer that, that’s crazy. We have to follow all federal guidelines and we’re not gonna sell you a gun. And if you don’t go ahead and leave the premises I’m gonna call the police.”

Mason went straight to Facebook with video of the incident.

“URGENT!! URGENT!! URGENT!! Do not I repeat do not purchase anything from Hopkins Gun and Tackle on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, Va. 2 seconds into me walking inside,” Mason wrote in his post. “At first I presumed that he wasn’t serious because I am a regular customer until he stood by his decision not to sell me anything and ask that I remove myself from the store. I will not be racially profiled and be a part of stereotypical injustice, especially where I spend MY MONEY.”

At press time, Hopkins Gun & Tackle has yet to comment on the incident, and their Facebook page is suddenly offline.

The Latest:



Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 37 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 1. Sam Cooke (1931-1964) 1 of 37 2. Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) 2 of 37 3. Lyman Bostock, Jr. (1950-1978) 3 of 37 4. DeShaun Holton – Stage name Proof (1973-2006) 4 of 37 5. Tupac Shakur (1971-1996) 5 of 37 6. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997) 6 of 37 7. Magnolia Shorty (1982-2010) 7 of 37 8. Scott LaRock (1962-1987) 8 of 37 9. Jam Master Jay (1965-2002) 9 of 37 10. Selena (1971-1995) 10 of 37 11. Soulja Slim (1977-2003) 11 of 37 12. Freaky Tah (1971-1999) 12 of 37 13. Mac Dre (1970-2004) 13 of 37 14. M-Bone (1989-2011) 14 of 37 15. Malcolm X (1925-1965) 15 of 37 16. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) 16 of 37 17. Ennis Cosby (1969-1997) 17 of 37 18. Camouflauge (1981-2003) 18 of 37 19. Peter Tosh (1944-1987) 19 of 37 20. Medgar Evers (1925-1963) 20 of 37 21. Dolla (1987-2009) 21 of 37 22. John Lennon (1940-1980) 22 of 37 23. Slim Dunkin (1987-2011) 23 of 37 24. Roger Troutman (1951-1999) 24 of 37 25. Rebecca Schaeffer (1967-1989) 25 of 37 26. Lamont Coleman aka Big L (1974-1999) 26 of 37 27. Lil Phat (1992-2012) 27 of 37 28. Lana Clarkson (1962-2003) 28 of 37 29. VL Mike (1976-2008) 29 of 37 30. Dorothy Stratten (1960-1980) 30 of 37 31. Huey Newton (1942-1989) 31 of 37 32. Sabotage (1973-2003) 32 of 37 33. Gianni Versace (1946-1997) 33 of 37 34. James R. Jordan (1936-1993) 34 of 37 35. Phil Hartman (1948-1998) 35 of 37 36. Patrick Hawkins aka Fat Pat (1970-1998) 36 of 37 37. John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) 37 of 37 Skip ad Continue reading White Store Owner Refuses To Sell Guns To Black Customers [VIDEO] Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence We have all heard the saying ‘Guns Don’t Kill, People Do’. . . well, actually, it’s the combination of the two. Every year in the U.S., an average of more than 100,000 people are the victims of gun violence. Some survive but many do not. Here are just a few familiar faces and names of folks from different walks of life who did not survive.