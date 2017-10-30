Keke Wyatt Shows Off Her Newborn Baby

Congratulations is in order for R&B singer, Keke Wyatt. She shared on social media that she gave birth to her ninth child. According to Ebony, she posted a photo of her in the hospital saying, “Long day.” Wyatt hasn’t released the name or sex of the baby, but fans are very happy for her.

Long day!!!🙏🏻🤦‍♀️😓 A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Days later Wyatt posted a picture with baby in hand and captioned it, “(Thank GOD)Finally!!! Back to filming, still performing, working, still mothering and everything else… Lol!!! I don’t STOP!!! Let’s go!!!” This has been a hard year for Wyatt after one of her children were diagnosed with cancer and her husband Michael Jamal Ford asked for a divorce.

When that happened she posted a video on Instagram and said, “You want to know something, America? When you 8 months pregnant and you got a child sick, in and out of the hospital, and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce. Because… he says that you’re an emotional wreck. He says that from the very beginning you never trusted me and all that kind of stuff.” Since then Wyatt has put her all into her career and children.

RELATED: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce Statement [VIDEO]

RELATED: KeKe Wyatt Tearfully Speaks About Husband Leaving Her While Eight Months Pregnant [VIDEO]

RELATED: Keke Wyatt Shaves Her Head To Support Her Child Who Is Battling Cancer [PHOTO]