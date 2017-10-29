RSMS Videos
Rickey Smiley Jams Out On Set With Action Bronson! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 42 mins ago
On set with rapper and former chef Action Bronson, the band was absolutely rocking out. Rickey Smiley is certainly not one to hold back when there’s great music playing! He rocked out as the guitarist went in on an incredible solo. Check out this exclusive video to catch a glimpse of the awesome behind the scenes moment in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Action Bronson , Rickey Smiley

