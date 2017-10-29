Rickey Smiley Jams Out On Set With Action Bronson! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On set with rapper and former chef Action Bronson, the band was absolutely rocking out. Rickey Smiley is certainly not one to hold back when there’s great music playing! He rocked out as the guitarist went in on an incredible solo. Check out this exclusive video to catch a glimpse of the awesome behind the scenes moment in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Jams Out To Gucci Mane’s Performance At Birthday Bash 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Impassioned Performance Of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Plays Hilarious Drug-Related Prank On Ms. Janie! [VIDEO]