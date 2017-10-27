Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty To Memorial Day DUI Case [VIDEO]

The video of Tiger Woods being pulled over and trying to walk as well as talk to a police officer while on pills surfaced on Memorial Day of this year. Woods according to The New York Post, pleaded guilty to driving reckless. He was pulled over while he was high on prescription pills and was trying to drive.
During the court proceedings Woods only said the word, “Yes.” He will receive 12 months of probations as well as a fine of $250 for court courts. Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo also told Woods that he must complete 50 hours of community service. Following his guilty plea he went into his black Cadillac SUV. If Woods completes the DUI first-offender program his record will remain clean.
