The video of Tiger Woods being pulled over and trying to walk as well as talk to a police officer while on pills surfaced on Memorial Day of this year. Woods according to The New York Post, pleaded guilty to driving reckless. He was pulled over while he was high on prescription pills and was trying to drive.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

During the court proceedings Woods only said the word, “Yes.” He will receive 12 months of probations as well as a fine of $250 for court courts. Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo also told Woods that he must complete 50 hours of community service. Following his guilty plea he went into his black Cadillac SUV. If Woods completes the DUI first-offender program his record will remain clean.

RELATED: The Verdict On Tiger Woods’ Nudes, According To Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Did Tiger Woods’ Nudes Leak Online? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 12 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 1. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 1 of 12 2. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 2 of 12 3. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 3 of 12 4. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 4 of 12 5. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 5 of 12 6. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 6 of 12 7. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 7 of 12 8. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 8 of 12 9. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 9 of 12 10. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 10 of 12 11. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 11 of 12 12. Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty To Memorial Day DUI Case [VIDEO] Celebs Who Have Been Arrested For DUI