“Michael Jackson’s Halloween” Animated Special Trailer Released [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 16 hours ago
73 reads
Michael Jackson Performs at Superbowl XXVII

Source: George Rose / Getty

With Halloween right around the corner it makes us think of Michael Jackson’s famous “Thriller” video. Jackson’s music continues to live on and who could ever forget those dance moves he always did. CBS recently released a trailer for “Michael Jackson’s Halloween” which will air on CBS on October 27th as a animated TV special.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the voices of Jim Parsons, Christin Baranski, Alan Cumming, Lucy Liu and others will give us a Halloween show like we’ve never seen before. CBS tweeted, “Get ready to go on an unexpected, magical adventure in the animated special Michael Jackson’s Halloween.” The special is about two millennials that meet on Halloween night and end up in a creepy place. It will feature 13 of Jackson’s tracks including “Thriller” and “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous.” Watch the trailer and let us know your thoughts.

