Women Of The Congressional Black Caucus Want John Kelly To Apologize To Rep. Frederica Wilson

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 20 hours ago
Wilson

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

Last week Rep. Frederica Wilson was infuriated by the insensitive comments Trump had made towards a pregnant widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson. Wilson was in the car with the widow when Trump called and she said he told the soldiers wife that he, “knew what he signed up for.” After Wilson spoke out about it White House chief of Staff John Kelly made comments about her.

Kelly believed and spoke out about Wilson listening to a private conversation. After he kept making false allegations about what Wilson did in the past such as receiving money from President Obama and how she makes a lot of noise. Now the women of the Congressional Black Caucus are speaking out on her part and want Kelly to apologize.

According to Politico, the statement released by the members said, “General Kelly’s comments are reprehensible. Congresswoman Wilson’s integrity and credibility should not be challenged or undermined by such blatant lies. We, the women of the Congressional Black Caucus, proudly stand with Congresswoman Wilson and demand that General Kelly apologize to her without delay and take responsibility for his reckless and false statements.” We will keep you posted on if Wilson will ever get her apology from Kelly.

