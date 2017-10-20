Spirit Explains Why Sexual Harassment Has Nothing To Do With Flirting Or “Game” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Spirit took some time to talk to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about the #MeToo campaign, and the greater discussion about sexual harassment that is taking place around it. After decades of Harvey Weinstein‘s predatory ways have been made public, a lot of people are realizing for the first time how prevalent sexual harassment is in women’s lives, at all levels. After Spirit broke it down, listeners called in to share their stories.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When Rickey Smiley has some serious trouble grasping how such a violation is so prevalent, initially connecting it to a man’s “game,” Spirit explains why sexual harassment has nothing to do with flirting, or dating, or anything but power. Click on the audio player to hear more of this crucial discussion in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Spirit Explains Who The #MeToo Campaign Is Really For [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Spirit On How To Tell If Baby Mama Drama Is A Reason To Walk Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Spirit Explains Why Teenagers Have No Business Dating People Ten Years Older [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]