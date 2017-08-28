Mad Hatta Gives Updates On Hurricane Harvey In Houston And How You Can Help [EXCLUSIVE]

This past weekend people in Houston experienced Tropical Storm Harvey. According to the Mad Hatta there is over 30 inches of rain in the area and all major highways are flooded. It has left many without homes and looking for shelter. He described that how the news is capturing photos and videos is exactly what they are experiencing.

People are in boats trying to get to safety and 97.9 The Box has been trying to keep people informed on where to go and how to get help. If you want to help donate by going online to the Red Cross website or TEXT Harvey 90999. The flooding is terrible and Mad Hatta also asked for prayers and to donate as much as people can.

