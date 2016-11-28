Couple Throws Thanksgiving Wedding At Grocery Store

A Georgia couple gets hitched at a grocery store on Thanksgiving: https://t.co/dFUbdx08Ug pic.twitter.com/UfNGN0oIGn — The Root (@TheRoot) November 27, 2016

Grab the frozen turkey, a bag of cornbread crumbs and a wedding bouquet? May sound strange, but that’s how one couple’s recent nuptials went down.

On Thanksgiving, a South Georgia couple said their “I do’s” at a local grocery store, the place where they reconnected four years prior. According to WTMV News, in 2012, after returning from a tour in Afghanistan, Charles Larry Tinson ran into the Harvey’s Supermarket in Albany, Georgia, to pick up a few last mintue for Thanksgiving dinner. As Tinson wandered down the isles, he bumped into his soon-to-be wife Mary Tinson, a woman he had met a few times before.

“I heard someone say ‘Hey girl’ and I turned around and said ‘Oh my God, Larry? I haven’t seen you in over twenty something years,” Mary recalled.

From there, the two starting dating and fell in love. When they got engaged and started the wedding planning, Mary asked Charles where they should get married. Charles’ answer was simple.

“She asked me where are we going to get married and I said at Harvey’s where I met you,” said Larry.

And the owners of the store were happy to grant the Tinsons their wish, WTMV noted. They also helped the couple with wedding preparations including the live music and the wedding cake, which going with the holiday theme was covered in cranberries.

“We are extremely excited to be part of this special day,” said Ken Wicker, Harvey’s V.P. of Operations. “To our knowledge this is the first time we’ve ever had a real wedding in one of our supermarkets.“

“On Thanksgiving I mean we all have things to be thankful for and we appreciate them allowing us to be a part of this special moment,” Wicker added.

And the Tinsons were extremely thankful as they jumped the broom on Thursday in front of 70 of their closest friends and family.

“On Thanksgiving Day, he said what he wanted to do is to give thanks to the Lord for the old going out and the new coming in,” Mary told the news station.

Praise! And congrats to the loving couple!

Couple Throws Thanksgiving Wedding At Grocery Store was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

