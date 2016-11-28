These Amazon Comments On Trump’s “Make America Great Again” Christmas Ornament Are Ruthless

Donald Trump and his team may be in the holiday spirit a little early this year.

The famous red hat with President-elect’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” has been turned into a Christmas Tree ornament. The collectable, made of brass and finished in 14 karat gold, was being offered for $149 and proved to be a hot item.

According to reports, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee sent an email to supporters this week offering them the chance to buy a Christmas ornament version of the famed red ball cap. The promo email read, “President-elect Trump loves Christmas and makes a point of proudly saying ‘Merry Christmas’ every chance he gets. This collectible ornament commemorates Trump’s commitment to the Christmas spirit and will be a great addition to your family tree this year.”

The Amazon reviews of the ornament made the idea of buying the collectable that much more funny. One customer wrote, “This ornament keeps moving around demanding to see other ornaments bar codes.” Another joked, “It keeps singing, ‘I’m dreaming of an all-white Christmas’… Apologize!” But one review that stood out the most was a comment that poked fun at Trump’s hot mic scandal, saying, “It keeps jumping off the Xmas tree running up to me and trying to grab my crotch!!!!!! Help!!!!”

The ornament is said to be the most expensive piece of Trump merchandise. The original Make America Great Again hats are still available for $25.

