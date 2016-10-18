Gary’s Tea: Is It Kanye West’s Fault That Kim Kardashian Got Robbed? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kanye West immediately cancelled shows when he got news that his wife, Kim Kardashian, had been robbed by armed men in Paris. Of course, nobody could have seen such a horrific and traumatic event coming. But sources are saying that there are some changes that were made in the time leading up to the robbery that may have made it much easier for it to occur.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Not only that, but apparently, the changes were made by Yeezy himself. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Should Kim Kardashian’s Friends Be Hesitant To Rush To Her Side? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Kanye West Really Need To Cut His Concert Short? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Fake Robbery Rumors [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Kanye West Went Too Far In His Kid Cudi Rant [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]