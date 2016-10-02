CLOSE
Tulsa Cop Betty Shelby Enters Not Guilty Plea In Terence Crutcher Shooting Death

Last week, the Tulsa County District Attorney charged Shelby with first-degree manslaughter.

Tulsa, Oklahoma Officer Betty Shelby, 42, entered a not guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher, 40, early Friday morning, CBS News reports.

Members of Crutcher’s family arrived at the Tulsa courthouse around 8:30 a.m., according to CBS.

Shelby is the lone officer charged in Crutcher’s death after she and several other officers responded to reports of Crutcher’s stalled vehicle in the middle of a highway on September 16. Shelby fired a fatal shot while Crutcher walked away from officers to his SUV with his hands raised.

Dash cam and helicopter footage captured the encounter, but failed to show a clear view when Shelby fired her gun.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler announced the charge last week, saying Shelby acted “unreasonably” by escalating the situation. Shelby claimed she felt threatened and feared for her life during the incident.

Shelby surrendered to authorities on September 30, posting a $50,000 bail bond just 20 minutes later. Her lawyer Scott Wood claims she experienced “auditory exclusion,” a condition that distorts hearing in extremely tense situations.

SOURCE: CBS News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Tulsa Cop Betty Shelby Enters Not Guilty Plea In Terence Crutcher Shooting Death was originally published on newsone.com

Betty Shelby , Terence Crutcher , Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office , Tulsa Police Department

