Judge Rules Nick Gordon “Legally Responsible” In Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Death

A Fulton County judge in Atlanta has ruled Nick Gordon is “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s death, according to Local 11.

In August 2015, the conservator over Brown’s estate filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Gordon, Brown’s longtime boyfriend, accusing him of assault, battery, emotional distress, and theft. The lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages.

Because Gordon failed to appear in court Friday, the case is considered “admitted through omission” since he has not presented any evidence to counter the claims.

“In court today, we finally finished a long journey for justice for Bobbi Kristina Brown,” R. David Ware, a lawyer for Brown’s conservator, said outside of court. “The court agrees with us, by striking Mr. Gordon’s answer that he is legally responsible for her death. The only thing left to prove is the value of her life. We intend to do that. Bobbi Brown, the father represented by Craig Terry. Mr. Gordon will not put on any evidence in contradiction of that.”

“It’s not a criminal case but it doesn’t have to be,” Ware added. “We want to legally establish he was responsible for her injuries the proceeded (sic) her death and we’ve done that today.”

Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in a bathtub in January 2015. After six months in a coma, the socialite and daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, died on July 26.

Bobbi Kristina’s aunt, Leolah Brown, expressed relief about the decision.

“They should have been gotten him. He should have been arrested. I’m angry. I’m angry because I want to see some justice. Something has to happen and it has to happen soon,” she said.

No criminal charges have been brought against Gordon.

