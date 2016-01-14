CLOSE
Karrine Steffans And Columbus Short Married

What The Hell? Karrine Steffans And Columbus Short Are Reportedly Married

Taschen Hosts 'Big Penis Book 3D' Launch Party

Source: Brian To / Getty

Karrine Steffans aka ‘Superhead’ has finally settled down with none other than Columbus Short.

 

Wait, whet?

The author and mama spilled the tea, when she posted this cryptic “Meet The Shorts” love post:

Then she took it a step further by adding these pictures of the former ‘Scandal’ actor:

Short then took to Insta to show her off as well:

Of course, many of her followers were puzzled, like we were. But Steffans cleared any rumors by saying, we are legally married, deal with it:

Well, this is just….weird.

Karrine Steffans And Columbus Short Married was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

columbus short , Karrine Steffans , leonardo dicaprio

