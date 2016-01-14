Woman Escapes Fire With Her 3 Kids: “Not Today!” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

“We ain’t gonna be in no fire. Nope not today!,” yelled Michelle Dobyne. And just like that, Sweet Brown 2.0 was born.

Michelle Dobyne was cooking breakfast for herself and her baby when a fire began brewing in their Oklahoma apartment complex.

Dobyne gave a brutally honest and inadvertently hilarious account of what happened in the moments leading up to the evacuation of her home to KOTV. It all started with her friend knocking on her door to let her know that something was ”popping.”

“She said, ‘Hey, something’s wrong, it’s popping,’” Dobyne said. “I said ‘What?’ and she said ‘Yeah.’ I said ‘No.’”

Both of them were surprised, but knew it was probably best to dip.

“I said, ‘Aw man.’ She said, ‘Aw man, the building is on fire.’ And I said, ‘No, what!’ I got my three kids and bounced out,” Dobyne said.

Luckily, no one was killed, but 100 people were left without heat and power.

Is it too early to nominate this for viral clip of the year? Watch the legendary interview above and stay tuned; a wave of funny memes should take over the internet shortly.

