Toya Wright On How “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Hurt Her Marriage To Memphitz [VIDEO]

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’s Toya Wright joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show in-studio to discuss the latest episode of everyone’s favorite ratchet reality TV show. But that same TV show may have had some devestating affects on her personal life, and more specifically, her marriage.

Toya open ups up about how the couple originally made the decision to go onto the show, and how she thinks it is responsible for the demise of their marriage. Watch the video above to hear more in this exclusive interview.

Hear more cool conversations on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

