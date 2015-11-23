CLOSE
RSMS Interviews
HomeRSMS Interviews

Toya Wright On How “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Hurt Her Marriage To Memphitz [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’s Toya Wright joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show in-studio to discuss the latest episode of everyone’s favorite ratchet reality TV show. But that same TV show may have had some devestating affects on her personal life, and more specifically, her marriage.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Toya open ups up about how the couple originally made the decision to go onto the show, and how she thinks it is responsible for the demise of their marriage. Watch the video above to hear more in this exclusive interview.

Hear more cool conversations  on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

RELATED: Memphitz & Toya Wright Talk About His 8-Day Hall Pass [VIDEO]

RELATED: Toya Wright’s Husband Memphitz Wanted In Connection With Armed Robbery In Atlanta

RELATED: Toya Wright Opens Up About K. Michelle’s Role In Her Marital Issues [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Stars Party in ATL [PHOTOS]
36 photos
interview , LHHATL Recap , Love & Hip Hip: Atlanta , Love & Hip Hop Atlanta , Toya Wright

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close