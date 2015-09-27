CLOSE
Tisha Campbell-Martin Recalls Overcoming Sexual Abuse In “Steel Here” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Tisha Campbell-Martin uses art to address her personal experience with sexual assault.

Tisha Campbell-Martin released a new song and video entitled, “Steel Here.” It’s pretty deep. The song is Campbell-Martin’s personal account about being sexually violated as a child, and all the phases she went through from being traumatized, to getting an apology from the rapist, to eventually overcoming the pain.

 

Some of the visuals include Campbell-Martin wearing a snippet of the letter her rapist sent her:

Dear Beloved Tisha,

This apology has been in my heart and on my mind for decades. For decades there has been a grieving pain within me coupled with an unending shame for my past behavior.

On Twitter, Campbell-Martin tweeted about her song and the symbolism behind it:

The song has a cool, throwback vibe to it. I can dig it, especially the message, which can be applied to multiple scenarios.

Tisha Campbell-Martin Recalls Overcoming Sexual Abuse In “Steel Here” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

