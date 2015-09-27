Tisha Campbell-Martin Recalls Overcoming Sexual Abuse In “Steel Here” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Tisha Campbell-Martin released a new song and video entitled, “Steel Here.” It’s pretty deep. The song is Campbell-Martin’s personal account about being sexually violated as a child, and all the phases she went through from being traumatized, to getting an apology from the rapist, to eventually overcoming the pain.

Some of the visuals include Campbell-Martin wearing a snippet of the letter her rapist sent her:

Dear Beloved Tisha,

This apology has been in my heart and on my mind for decades. For decades there has been a grieving pain within me coupled with an unending shame for my past behavior.

On Twitter, Campbell-Martin tweeted about her song and the symbolism behind it:

The color of the dress reps beauty and strength each dancer attached 2 me reps purging of anger, grudge, pain… https://t.co/0TyxngRitH — Tisha4real (@TishaCampblMrtn) September 22, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@theartofpsycho …low self esteem, self-deprecation or any negative emotion) being released and the freedom from it. The writing… — Tisha4real (@TishaCampblMrtn) September 22, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@theartofpsycho the writing on my body and the man writing the letter reps the actual words of an apology letter I recently received… — Tisha4real (@TishaCampblMrtn) September 22, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@theartofpsycho … From the person who violated me when I was 3 yrs old. By blessing me w the apology letter he allotted me the ability… — Tisha4real (@TishaCampblMrtn) September 22, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The song has a cool, throwback vibe to it. I can dig it, especially the message, which can be applied to multiple scenarios.

