Tisha Campbell-Martin released a new song and video entitled, “Steel Here.” It’s pretty deep. The song is Campbell-Martin’s personal account about being sexually violated as a child, and all the phases she went through from being traumatized, to getting an apology from the rapist, to eventually overcoming the pain.
Some of the visuals include Campbell-Martin wearing a snippet of the letter her rapist sent her:
Dear Beloved Tisha,
This apology has been in my heart and on my mind for decades. For decades there has been a grieving pain within me coupled with an unending shame for my past behavior.
On Twitter, Campbell-Martin tweeted about her song and the symbolism behind it:
The song has a cool, throwback vibe to it. I can dig it, especially the message, which can be applied to multiple scenarios.
Tisha Campbell-Martin Recalls Overcoming Sexual Abuse In “Steel Here” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com