The Facts Of Life: Kim Fields Allegedly Owes More Than $200K In Back Taxes [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Well as the song says, “You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have…the facts of life.” And according to Gary With Da Tea , Miss Kim Fields is definitely learning that lesson as the IRS is checking for her to the tune of $212,000.00. This may now explain why Kim took the new gig on the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

